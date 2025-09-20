Devion Canty Jr: Texas State student ‘mocking’ Charlie Kirk's death sets up GoFundMe

Devion Canty Jr identified himself as the Texas State University student who was accused of ‘mocking’ conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination. He set up a GoFundMe fundraiser after the school announced his expulsion. Canty Jr said that he is looking to ‘pursue my education elsewhere’. Devion Canty Jr was expelled from Texas State University (X)

This comes after Devion Canty Jr was seen re-enacting the assassination of Kirk, who was fatally shot at a Utah Valley University event last Wednesday. Videos of the student went viral on social media.

“This was at Texas State, a Charlie Kirk memorial event hosted by the local TPUSA chapter. Student imitates Charlie Kirk's death and mocks him, goes up to the statue where TPUSA members are and imitates his death again, and spits near them. Also uses a vape/weed pen near the end of the video, which is against campus policy," one person stated on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott reacted to the video, writing: “Hey, Texas State. This conduct is not accepted at our schools. Expel this student immediately. Mocking assassination must have consequences.”

Texas State University President Kelly Damphouse quickly issued a statement, saying the student was expelled.

“Late this afternoon, we confirmed that the individual in the reprehensible video was a TXST student. While federal law prevents Texas State University from commenting on individual student conduct matters, I can say that the person is no longer a student at Texas State,” he wrote.

“The university has identified the student in the disturbing video from Monday's event. I will not tolerate behaviour that mocks, trivialises, or promotes violence on our campuses. It is antithetical to our TXST values.”

Now, Devion Canty Jr has set up a GoFundMe page, which has raised over $900 at the time of writing this story.

“Recently, I faced a situation where I had to choose between immediate expulsion or withdrawing from the university. I made the decision to withdraw—not because I wanted to leave, but for my own safety and the well-being of the campus community,” he states.