Nigel Max Edge: Why Sean DeBevoise, Kellie Pickler's CMT date is trending after Southport shooting

Nigel Max Edge was identified as the suspect who opened fire from a boat into a crowd gathered at American Fish Company at Southport Yacht Basin, North Carolina, on Saturday. The shooting, at around 9:30 PM local time, left at least three people dead and several others injured, authorities confirmed. Nigel Max Edge was identified as the Southport, North Carolina shooting suspect(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

Southport city officials said Edge is from nearby Oak Island, and piloted a small boat close to shore, stopped briefly, and fired into the crowd before speeding away. The 40-year-old has been arrested on three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to city spokeswoman ChyAnn Ketchum.

Now, several unverified claims about Nigel Edge have surfaced on social media. All of a sudden, the name ‘Sean DeBevoise’ and singer Kellie Pickler are trending.

What is behind the Sean DeBevoise-Kellie Pickler trend?

Social media users are claiming that Nigel Edge was formerly known as Sean William DeBevoise. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of this claim yet. Officials did not mention a name change in their statement.

There is a previous mention of a Marine, named DeBevoise, going on a date with singer Kellie Pickler at the CMT Music Awards in 2012. Pickler had back then tweeted a photo of her escort. "Me and my date (Sgt Sean Debevoise).... ‪" she said. It is unclear if the date actually was Nigel Edge. Pickler has not reacted to the rumors on social media.

Authorities have not said what might have led to the attack at American Fish Company. Investigators from multiple agencies — including the State Bureau of Investigation and the Coast Guard — remained on the water and at the scene Sunday collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Officials did not immediately release the names of those killed or provide information on the conditions of those who were wounded.

(With AP inputs)