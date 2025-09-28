Who is Nigel Max Edge? Southport NC shooting suspected gunman's alleged photos, social media details surface

Former military veteran Sean William DeBevoise, also known as Nigel Max Edge, is reportedly suspected of being the shooter in the Southport, North Carolina massacre that left three people dead and at least eight injured. He filed a number of strange lawsuits and wrote a book on Amazon accusing the military of betraying him. Sean William DeBevoise, also known as Nigel Max Edge, identified as Southport NC shooting suspected gunman on social media.

The shooting started at around 9.30 p.m. close to a prominent row of eateries and bars on the shore in Southport, a historic port town located roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Wilmington. The attacker reportedly drove a small boat along the coast, paused for a moment, then shot into the crowd before accelerating off.

About 30 minutes later, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard team spotted someone who fit the suspect's description dragging a boat out of the water at a public ramp on neighboring Oak Island. Officials later informed that the individual was taken into custody and given to Southport police to be questioned.

Neither the suspect's identity nor the possible cause of the attack have been disclosed by the authorities. Several agencies' investigators, including the Coast Guard and the State Bureau of Investigation, stayed on the water and at the scene on Sunday to gather information and speak with witnesses.

Social media identifies suspect as Sean William DeBevoise

Following Saturday night's mass shooting in Southport, authorities are still questioning the suspect. Meanwhile, social media has identified the alleged shooter as a former military veteran who is now a fisherman with a history of strange lawsuits.

All we know about DeBevoise

Social media suggests that DeBevoise, a veteran of the US Marine Corps who legally altered his identity to Nigel Max Edge (or Nigel Edge),lives in the neighboring town of Oak Island, North Carolina, and is around 40 years old.

In 2006, DeBevoise deployed to Iraq and suffered significant traumatic brain injuries, including a potential gunshot wound to the head. As a result, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and cognitive disorders.

According to social media and public records, he independently released a book on Amazon called “Headshot-Betrayal of a Nation (Truth Hurts),” filed many lawsuits, and denounced alleged conspiracies, such as a “white supremacist LGBTQ pedophile ring” that was allegedly pursuing him.

“After the attacks of 9/11, Sean knew that his only course of action was to serve his country. Joining the Marines, he found a mental and physical challenge that he planned to excel at. Although he sensed the behavior and many things said by fellow Marines to be disturbing, he willingly deployed to Iraq where he encountered a war-zone that would rip his body to shreds. Taking four bullets including one to the head, Sean’s life would never be the same, but it was the fact that all of this was at the hand of friendly fire that would provide the most crippling mental damage,” reads the book description on Amazon.

“Sean killed insurgents on that fateful day when he was locked in a warehouse and left to die by his own men. Returning home, the nightmare seemed to become even more horrifying. Although he has worked tirelessly to recover the use of his body and to reclaim his life from those who did everything in their power to take it from him, he still grapples with a mysterious story that the US military doesn’t want you to know.”

He was a wounded veteran who earned about $18,488 through a GoFundMe campaign to purchase a fishing boat and launch a fishing company.

In a social media video for his GoFundMe campaign, DeBevoise talks about how he was a junior in high school when 9/11 occurred in 2001 and how his upbringing in New City, New Yorkinfluenced his moveto enlist in the military.