Wilmington tunnel collapse: At least 28 workers trapped after massive incident, first video emerges

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 09:45 AM IST

The Los Angeles Fire Department on Wednesday reported that a tunnel collapsed in Wilmington, California. Several workers are trapped. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department on Wednesday reported that a tunnel collapsed in the Los Angeles Suburb of Wilmington, California. The tunnel is located near the intersection of W. Lomita Boulevard and S. Figueroa Street.

Wilmington tunnel collapse: At least 15 workers stuck in California(Unsplash)
Initial information from LAFD stated that 15 tunnel workers were trapped; however, CBS Los Angeles later reported the number may be as high as 28. As of now, no injuries have been confirmed.

"As many as 15 tunnel workers have been initially reported isolated by a "collapse" in an (undetermined depth or diameter) industrial tunnel as many as six miles south from the response address, which is the sole tunnel access. No injuries have been confirmed," the LAFD said in an initial statement.

Video footage from the scene shows a significant emergency response effort.

The department confirmed that 100 LAFD responders have been deployed to the scene.

“More than 100 LAFD responders are assigned, including LAFD Urban Search and Rescue team members specially trained, certified and equipped to handle confined space tunnel rescues,” the release added.

Details about the tunnel’s size and the cause of the collapse are still unknown.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
