Sept 28, 2025
Gunman pulled up on boat, opened fire: What we know on North Carolina shooting

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 11:12 am IST

A boat pulled up to a restaurant dock and paused after which the shooter started firing towards the crowd, multiple reports said.

Three people have reportedly been killed while eight others were injured in a mass shooting incident at the Southport Yacht Basin in Brunswick County, North Carolina. A person of interest is currently being questioned.

Three people were killed and 8 others injured in North Carolina mass shooting incident on Saturday night. (Representative Image: Pixabay)
What we know so far?

A boat pulled up to a restaurant dock and paused after which the shooter started firing towards the crowd, ChyAnn Ketchum, public information officer for the city of Southport told Star News Online. , three people were killed and multiple others were injured Saturday. After the gunfire, the boat reportedly fled north along the Intracoastal Waterway.

The casualties

Mutliple reports said on Sunday that three people were killed, others injured are under treatment at local hospitals. However, there is no official word on their condition.

City Manager Noah Saldo said that the toll is expected to rise as emergency crews continue their response. The residents have been cautioned and asked to away from the area, remain indoors, and immediately report any suspicious activity to 911.

"Avoid the area and remain in your homes. Please report any suspicious activity immediately to 911," the statement read.

"The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is assisting the City of Southport Police Department, along with multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the county. Please keep all those affected, as well as our first responders, in your thoughts and prayers," Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

US has reported at least 320 incidents of mass shootings this year so far. Several schools, bars, restaurants, shopping centers, and other sights in the US generally considered safe witnessed shooting incidents.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
