Southport, North Carolina mass shooting: What we know about the suspect

A mass shooting at the Southport Yacht Basin in Brunswick County, North Carolina, left at least three people dead and eight others injured, a spokesperson for the City of Southport confirmed to WECT News. A person of interest is currently being questioned in connection with the incident. Several injured in shooting at Southport Yacht Basin in Brunswick County, North Carolina.(Unsplash)

What we know so far

According to the Wilmington Star News, a boat approached the American Fish Company, a popular waterfront restaurant in the Yacht Basin area, paused briefly, and then opened fire on patrons. The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. After the gunfire, the boat reportedly fled north along the Intracoastal Waterway.

A report from the State Port Pilot, a local newspaper, stated that the suspect’s vessel had been stationary in the water for nearly an hour before the shooting began. The boat was last seen heading toward Oak Island following the attack.

Shooter identified?

Unverified social media posts have identified the alleged shooter as Nigel Edge, reportedly a local resident. Some witnesses also claimed to have seen a dog onboard the boat from which the shots were fired. A photo circulating online, allegedly from Edge’s Facebook profile, shows him with a dog. Some claim he recently changed his name from Sean DeBevoise.

However, authorities have not confirmed the identity of the suspect, and HT.com cannot independently verify any social media claims. As of now, no official name has been released by law enforcement.

The Southport Police Department are asking anyone with any information on the incident to call 910-457-7911.