Southport, Brunswick County: Shooting, active shooter reports spark police response near American Fish Company in NC

An active shooter situation is currently underway in Southport, North Carolina. The City of Southport issued an alert about the matter, saying “There are reports of an active shooter in the Southport Yacht Basin.” People have been advised to avoid the area as the situation remains ongoing.(X/@RapidReport2025)

The statement confirmed there were injuries, but the number of people injured remains unknown. “Avoid the area and remain in your homes. Please report any suspicious activity immediately to 911,” the statement further read.

The shooter has not been detained reportedly, and the situation is ongoing.

The Brunswick County sheriff's office said they were assisting the Southport Police Department in the matter. “The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the City of Southport Police Department, along with multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the county. Please keep all those affected, as well as our first responders, in your thoughts and prayers.”

Chatter on scanners indicate that many people have been shot fatally, but no official confirmation has come regarding the same. The situation is reportedly unfolding near the American Fish Company there, but authorities have confirmed this either.

When Southport Police was contacted, they said “We are still gathering details at this time. There is an unknown number of injuries. Officers and emergency responders are on-scene. This is an active investigation.”

Active shooter report sparks fears

Meanwhile, visuals showed heavy police presence, while many began to worry for the safety of others.

Multiple police vehicles could be seen with the sirens flashing in a back and white video posted on X.

Another video showed what appeared to be civilians, walking in a scene with heavy police presence.

Meanwhile, news of the shooting sparked concerns. “Check on your southport people. There was a shooting at American fish. Everyone let me know youre okay!,” one person wrote. Another remarked, “I dont like to post about my personal life, but I want to check in on my friends, mentors, old coworkers, etc in Southport! My hometown bar had a shooting tonight (which is INSANE) and I just hope everyone is ok.”

“Please pray for all involved in the Southport shooting, for our law enforcement, the families of all involved , the emergency responders and quick apprehension of the shooter,” another person said.

An individual, claiming to be a witness stated “Shooter was in a boat and pulled up to the waterfront bar and shot into the crowd. Wendy and I are ok.” However, this account could not be verified.

Where is Southport?

Southport is a city in Brunswick County, in North Carolina, and is located at the mouth of the Cape Fear River.