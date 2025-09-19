UNC Wilmington shooting: Active shooter alert on campus, first videos of ‘gunman’ emerge

The University of North Carolina at Wilmington issued a lockdown after the school received reports of a person with a gun on campus on Thursday. Local media outlet WWAY reported that the alert was issued around 7:20 PM local time. Shooting reports came from UNC Wilmington on Thursday(X)

“UNCW Alert! University Police have received unconfirmed reports of gunman on campus. UPD is investigating. Shelter in place at this time,” UNC Wilmington posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. As per WWAY, the University Police Department is investigating the reports. It is unclear whether the threat is real or not.

Meanwhile, locals shared videos of a person carrying what appeared to be a gun. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of the visuals yet.

“Unc Wilmington @FBI my daughter just send me this from uncw if have a family member please be safe,” one parent tweeted, sharing a photo.

“Please pray for everyone at UNC Wilmington rn. Active shooter,” another person added.

The University of North Carolina at Wilmington's main campus sits along the state’s southeastern coast, just a few miles from Wrightsville Beach and about 140 miles southeast of Raleigh, the state capital.

This comes days after a memorial site dedicated to Charlie Kirk on the UNC Wilmington campus became the center of controversy after students defaced a tribute and disrupted a vigil earlier this week.

On Monday evening, a candlelight vigil was held to honor Kirk’s life. Video obtained by Fox News Digital captured moments of harassment directed at attendees. In one clip, a female student approached the large painted rock serving as the tribute, mockingly pretended to flatulate on it, and taunted those gathered.

Another student, appearing to be with her, defended the act by declaring, “Freedom of speech.” When a supporter of Kirk responded with, “Jesus loves you,” the second woman pointed toward her sweatshirt, which appeared to carry satanic symbols.

The incident, which students say has continued with further harassment at the site in recent days, has led to calls for the university administration to take stronger action. Many have urged UNCW to ensure that memorial gatherings can proceed without intimidation, Fox News reported.