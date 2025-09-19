LinkedIn post of Indian techie shot dead by US cops: ‘White supremacy has to end'

A social media post by the 30-year-old techie from Telangana has surfaced in which he reportedly alleged racial discrimination at workplace in the US, where he was shot dead by the police on September 3. Mohammed Nizamuddin from Telangana's Mahabubnagar district died in the US earlier this month after a quarrel with his roommate spiralled into violence, according to his family. The 30-year-old Indian techie was shot dead by police at his US apartment after a quarrel with his roommate spiralled into violence.

Nizamuddin alleged “racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage-fraud, wrongful termination and obstruction of Justice” in a LinkedIn post shared two weeks ago, PTI reported. “Today I decided to raise my voice against all odds. Enough is enough, white supremacy / racist white American mentality has to end. Oppression of corporate tyrants must end and everyone involved in it must be punished severely,” he wrote in the post. He further alleged that his food was poisoned and was being evicted from his residence.

He further wrote that he faced hostility and unacceptable environment apart from racial harassment. “I was not paid fairly, not in accordance to DOL wage-levels,” he wrote.

“They altogether wrongfully terminated my employment. It did not end there. They continued their harassment, discrimination and intimidating behavior by the help of a racist detective and team," he alleged.

On September 3, Santa Clara police reportedly received a 911 (emergency call) involving a disturbance between two roommates. By the time cops reached the spot, the situation had escalated and Nizamuddin had stabbed his roommate, pinning him to the ground. “The officer attempted to deescalate the situation with verbal commands. But the suspect ignored the commands… When the officer saw the suspect’s hand holding a knife come down towards the victim, the officer shot four times,” Santa Clara police chief Morgan said in a video. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

Nizamuddin's father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, told PTI that the family was informed only on Thursday. “We got the information only this (Thursday) morning,” he said.

In a letter to the external affairs minister S Jaishankar, he wrote, “Today morning, I came to know he (Nizamuddin) was shot dead by Santa Clara Police and his mortal remains are in some hospital in Santa Clara, California. I do not know the actual reasons why the police shot him dead.”

Hasnuddin said he was told by his son’s friend that the clash with his roommate began over a petty issue. ANI quoted his relative saying that an argument over AC had resulted into the violence that claimed the techie's life.

Meanwhile, the victim's father has appealed to the Centre to urge the Embassy of India in Washington DC and Consulate General of India in San Francisco to help him bring his son's mortal remains to Mahabubnagar. Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan also urged External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to help the family in the matter. Hasnuddin said his son has been working as a software professional in the US after completing MS there.