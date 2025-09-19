Why was Indian techie from Telangana shot dead in US? What police, family said

A quarrel with a roommate allegedly spiralled into violence and ended in tragedy for a 30-year-old software professional from Telangana’s Mahabubnagar, who was shot dead by police in the United States earlier this month. Mohammed Nizamuddin, who had been working in Santa Clara, California, was killed on September 3.(X-@amjedmbt)

Mohammed Nizamuddin, who had been working in Santa Clara, California, was killed on September 3 after police opened fire during an altercation inside his residence, according to both family accounts and a statement by the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD).

His father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, told PTI that the family was informed only on Thursday. “We got the information only this (Thursday) morning,” he said.

In a letter to the external affairs minister S Jaishankar, he wrote, “Today morning, I came to know he (Nizamuddin) was shot dead by Santa Clara Police and his mortal remains are in some hospital in Santa Clara, California. I do not know the actual reasons why the police shot him dead.”

Hasnuddin said he was told by his son’s friend that the clash with his roommate began over a petty issue. Meanwhile, a relative of the deceased told ANI that the quarrel was over an AC and escalated into violence involving knives.

“When the police entered the room, they asked the occupants to show their hands. One boy complied; the other did not. The police then fired four rounds, and the child was shot. It is extremely regrettable that, according to the reports, no proper inquiry took place and the shooting happened so quickly,” the relative said.

Hasnuddin appealed to Jaishankar to direct the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco to assist in repatriating his son’s body to Mahabubnagar. Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who shared the family’s letter with the media, also urged the minister to intervene.

A report in NDTV cited a police statement saying Mohammed Nizamuddin was found inside his Santa Clara residence with a knife and allegedly pinning down his roommate when officers responded to a 911 call about a stabbing.

“SCPD officers arrived, encountered the suspect, and were involved in an Officer-Involved Shooting. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for their injuries,” NDTV quoted a statement as mentioning.

The department added, “The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the Santa Clara Police Department are conducting a joint investigation. This remains an active and open investigation. As the investigation progresses, we expect to provide an update tomorrow afternoon.”