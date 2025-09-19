Telangana man shot dead ‘by cops’ in US, family seeks MEA's help to bring back remains

A 30-year-old man from Telangana reportedly died after he was shot dead by the police in California, United States, earlier this month after a "scuffle" with his roommate. Mohammed Nizamuddin, a software professional, had moved to California after being promoted. (X/@amjedmbt)

The deceased from Mahabubnagar district, identified as Mohammed Nizamuddin, had gone to the US in 2016 for higher education at Florida College. Following the completion of his MS, he joined a company as a software professional and later moved to California after being promoted, his family said.

His father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, cited information received from a friend of his son and told news agency PTI that the incident took place on September 3, though it remained unclear what exactly happened that day.

ALSO READ | Top Indian-origin doctor Ramesh Peramsetty shot and killed in US

Hasnuddin has requested the central government to help bring his son's mortal remains back to his home. In a letter to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, he said, "Today morning, I came to know he (Nizamuddin) was shot dead by Santa Clara Police and his mortal remains are in some hospital in Santa Clara, California. I do not know the actual reasons why police shot him dead."

The deceased's father said that according to the information he received, the scuffle between his son and the roommate took place over a petty matter. However, details of the incident are unclear, he added.

Hasnuddin urged Jaishankar to ask the Embassy of India in Washington DC and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco to help him bring back his son's mortal remains to Mahabubnagar.

ALSO READ | Charred beyond recognition, Indian family of 4 killed in US crash was on way home from road trip

Meanwhile, a relative of the deceased told news agency ANI that Nizamuddin's neighbour had called the police after a quarrel with his roommate over an AC escalated into violence involving knives.

"When the police entered the room, they asked the occupants to show their hands. One boy complied; the other did not. The police then fired four rounds and the child was shot. It is extremely regrettable that, according to the reports, no proper inquiry took place and the shooting happened so quickly," the relative added.

He also reiterated the request to help get the deceased's body back home and said, "We also request the Telangana government's assistance in bringing the body to Mahbubnagar. The family still does not have full information."

Majlid Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan took to X and shared the letter Hasnuddin wrote to Jaishankar, urging the external affairs minister to help the family in this regard.