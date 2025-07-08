Charred beyond recognition, Indian family of 4 killed in US crash was on way home from road trip

The Indian family of a couple and their two kids, who died in a car crash in the US, were burnt beyond recognition as they could not find any time to escape their SUV, report have emerged. The family had been living in an area in Dallas, and were returning from a visit to some relatives, reports said.(X/@NewsMeter_In)

The SUV ran head-on into a truck being driven on the wrong side of the road in the horrific accident on a highway in Greene County near Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, July 6. The victims were reported to be Venkat Bejugam (aka Sri Venkat), his wife Tejaswini Cholleti and their two children, Siddarth and Mrida Bejugam – all pronounced dead on the spot.

On X, viral posts about the crash included one with a video that showed a large SUV on fire. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Police did not immediately name the victims as only the bones remained by the time fire tenders could put out the blaze.

The family, on a summer road trip, had been living in the US for some time, at Sutton Fields in Aubrey, near Dallas, and had just spent a week with extended family in Atlanta. They were on their way back to Dallas, and were not very far from home, when the crash happened, according to NRI Pulse. They reportedly belong to Hyderabad's sister city, Secunderabad.

A welfare organisation called TEAM Aid is working with the authorities and the Indian consulate to have the bodies sent to India, multiples outlets reported.

Texas has seen similar accidents in which NRIs have lose their lives.

In September 2024, four Indians were killed in Anna, Texas, when a speeding truck hit their SUV from behind at hight speed, causing it to burst into flames. Barely a month before that, an Indian couple and their daughter died in a blaze after a car accident in Texas; their son survived the accident.