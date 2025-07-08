Indian family, on vacation in US, dies in horrific car crash: Report

A family of four from Hyderabad died in a horrific car crash in Dallas. The victims have been identified as Sri Venkat, his wife Tejaswini, and their two young children, reports NDTV. The victims have been identified as Sri Venkat, his wife Tejaswini, and their two young children.(X/@Newsmeter_In)

The family were reportedly on a vacation in the US, and had traveled to Atlanta last week to visit relatives and were returning to Dallas when their vehicle was struck head-on by a mini-truck driving on the wrong side of the road. The impact caused their car to immediately catch fire, trapping all four occupants inside.

Authorities reported that the blaze was so intense it reduced the vehicle to ashes, leaving the victims' bodies charred beyond recognition.

Emergency personnel could only recover bone fragments from the wreckage. The remains have been sent for forensic analysis, and DNA testing is underway to confirm identities before they are handed over to the grieving family.

Local law enforcement, along with US federal officials, are working in coordination with the Indian Consulate to facilitate the repatriation of the remains.

In September 2024, four Indian nationals - Aryan Raghunath Orampati, Farooq Shaik, Lokesh Palacharla, and Darshini Vasudevan - were killed in Anna, Texas, when a speeding truck rear-ended their SUV, causing it to burst into flames.

In August 2024, an Indian-origin couple and their daughter lost their lives in a fiery car crash in Texas, leaving behind a teenage son who survived the accident.

Most recently, in May 2025, two Indian students from Cleveland State University - 20-year-old Manav Patel and 23-year-old Saurav Prabhakar - died in a crash in East Cocalico Township, New York. CCTV footage showed their car veering off the road before crashing into a tree and bridge. A third passenger sustained injuries and was hospitalized.