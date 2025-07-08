Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indian family, on vacation in US, dies in horrific car crash: Report

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Authorities reported that the blaze was so intense it reduced the vehicle to ashes, leaving the victims' bodies charred beyond recognition.

A family of four from Hyderabad died in a horrific car crash in Dallas. The victims have been identified as Sri Venkat, his wife Tejaswini, and their two young children, reports NDTV.

The victims have been identified as Sri Venkat, his wife Tejaswini, and their two young children.(X/@Newsmeter_In)
The victims have been identified as Sri Venkat, his wife Tejaswini, and their two young children.(X/@Newsmeter_In)

The family were reportedly on a vacation in the US, and had traveled to Atlanta last week to visit relatives and were returning to Dallas when their vehicle was struck head-on by a mini-truck driving on the wrong side of the road. The impact caused their car to immediately catch fire, trapping all four occupants inside.

Authorities reported that the blaze was so intense it reduced the vehicle to ashes, leaving the victims' bodies charred beyond recognition.

Emergency personnel could only recover bone fragments from the wreckage. The remains have been sent for forensic analysis, and DNA testing is underway to confirm identities before they are handed over to the grieving family.

Local law enforcement, along with US federal officials, are working in coordination with the Indian Consulate to facilitate the repatriation of the remains.

In September 2024, four Indian nationals - Aryan Raghunath Orampati, Farooq Shaik, Lokesh Palacharla, and Darshini Vasudevan - were killed in Anna, Texas, when a speeding truck rear-ended their SUV, causing it to burst into flames.

In August 2024, an Indian-origin couple and their daughter lost their lives in a fiery car crash in Texas, leaving behind a teenage son who survived the accident.

Most recently, in May 2025, two Indian students from Cleveland State University - 20-year-old Manav Patel and 23-year-old Saurav Prabhakar - died in a crash in East Cocalico Township, New York. CCTV footage showed their car veering off the road before crashing into a tree and bridge. A third passenger sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Indian family, on vacation in US, dies in horrific car crash: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On