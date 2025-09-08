‘We’re shattered': Kin of Punjab man, Green Card hopeful, killed in US for objecting to public urination

Family of the 26-year-old man from Punjab's Jind, shot dead in United States' California on Saturday for objecting to public urination, is shattered after knowing of his demise. He is survived by two sisters and parents. Kapil, a resident of Brah Kalan in Jind, went to the US via donkey route after paying ₹ 45 lakh to an agent in 2022.(HT)

The deceased, Kapil, had come to the US illegally via ‘donkey’ route in 2022 by paying an agent ₹45 lakh, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

Kapil was working at a store California’s Los Angeles and was shot dead by a man, whom he reproached for urinating on the road side near his workplace on Saturday evening, said his family on Sunday.

“We got information from US police officials about Kapil’s death. The officials told us that Kapil had asked a US national not to urinate on the road near his store and then a verbal spat ensued. Following which the local man took out his pistol and shot at my nephew. Kapil was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the earlier report quoted Ramesh Kumar, Kapil's uncle.

‘He applied for green card’

Kapil, a resident of Brah Kalan in Jind, went to the US via donkey route after paying ₹45 lakh to an agent in 2022. He was working at a store in California as a security guard.

Victim’s uncle Ramesh Kumar, who runs a tractor agency in Jind’s Pillu Khera said that they received news of his death on Saturday evening. He said that they will have to pay ₹15 lakh to bring Kapil’s body back to the native village.

Ramesh said that Kapil's post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday due to a two-day holiday in the US.

“Our dreams were shattered. He had applied for a green card and we were expecting his bright future,” Ramesh said.

Village sarpanch Suresh Gautam said that he will accompany Kapil’s family to meet Jind DC and urge the state government to assist the family in bringing the youth’s body to India.

This incident comes two months after man from Haryana's Karnal, identified as Sandeep, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in California when he went to bring food from a restaurant.

Last year, a 25-year-old man – Monu Verma – from Karnal’s Nissing was shot dead by unidentified assailants at New York while returning to his rented accommodation after work.