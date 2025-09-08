Jind resident shot dead in Los Angeles

A 26-year-old man, a native of Jind and working in California’s Los Angeles, was shot dead by a man, whom he reproached for relieving himself on the road side near his workplace on Saturday evening, said his family on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Kapil, a resident of Brah Kalan in Jind. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Kapil, a resident of Brah Kalan in Jind. He went to the US illegally by paying ₹45 lakh to an agent in 2022 and he was working at a store in California. He is survived by two sisters and parents.

Victim’s uncle Ramesh Kumar, who runs a tractor agency in Jind’s Pillu Khera said that his nephew was working at a store in Los Angeles and they received news of his death on Saturday evening.

“We got information from US police officials about Kapil’s death. The officials told us that Kapil had asked a US national not to urinate on the road near his store and then a verbal spat ensued. Following which the local man took out his pistol and shot at my nephew. Kapil was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” he added.

The grief-stricken Ramesh said that his nephew’s post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday due to a two-day holiday in the US. He said that they will have to pay ₹15 lakh to bring Kapil’s body back to the native village.

“Our dreams were shattered. He had applied for a green card and we were expecting his bright future,” he added.

Village sarpanch Suresh Gautam said that Kapil was working as a security guard at a store. He said that he will accompany Kapil’s family to meet Jind DC tomorrow and urge the state government to help the family in bringing the youth’s body to India.

In July this year, a Karnal man identified as Sandeep alias was shot dead by unidentified assailants in California when he went to bring food from a restaurant.

Last year, a 25-year-old man Monu Verma from Karnal’s Nissing was shot dead by unidentified assailants at New York when he was returning to his rented accommodation after work.

In February 2020, another Karnal resident Maninder Singh working at a convenience store in Los Angeles, was shot dead by robbers. The robbers entered a grocery store in Whittier City in Los Angeles County and fired shots with automatic guns resulting in Maninder Singh death.