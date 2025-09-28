Nigel Max Edge motive: Southport officials share update, say mass shooting was 'targeted'

As police probe into the shooting in Southport, North Carolina, officials have shared an update regarding what may have been the suspected gunman Nigel Max Edge's motive. Edge was taken into custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday, District Attorney Jon David said. He is being held without bond.

Police Chief Todd Coring said at a press conference Sunday that Nigel Edge opened fire at a 'targeted' location. As reported by AP, Coring added that the deadly shooting in North Carolina was ‘highly premeditated', but did not elaborate.

“We understand this suspect identifies as a combat veteran. He self-identifies. Injured in the line of duty is what he’s saying, he suffers from PTSD,” Coring said during the press conference.

At least three people were killed and around eight were injured after a shooter, opened fire at a row of restaurants in Southport, North Carolina. AP reported that among the five people hospitalized with injuries, at least one “is now clinging for their life."

As per US news outlets, the shooting began around 9:30 PM on Saturday (local time) at the shore of Southport.

The suspect reportedly came on a boat, shot at the rows of eateries at the shore and fled the scene. The gunman, now identified as Nigel Max Edge, was spotted by the US Coast Guard 30 minutes after the incident near Oak Island.

As per NBC news, Nigel Max Edge was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder on Sunday morning.