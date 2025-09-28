Russell M. Nelson family: All about Mormon church head's parents, wives and 10 kids

Russell M. Nelson, a world-renowned cardiac surgeon who saved many lives over his extraordinary career, died at 101. Russell M. Nelson dies at 101

Church authorities reported that the medical pioneer and president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away at the age of 101 on Saturday just after 10 pm in his Salt Lake City residence.

Nelson is recognised as the oldest president in the history of the church.

Russell M. Nelson's family: All about his wives and kids

Nelson was a loving father, spouse, and patriarch on a personal level. He had 10 children with Dantzel White, whom he married in 1945. After White unexpectedly died in 2005, Nelson wed Wendy L. Watson, a professor of marital and family therapy at Brigham Young University, in April 2006. She retired shortly after they got married, and she was often spotted arm in arm with President Nelson when he traveled to church.

He is survived by eight of his children, 57 grandchildren, and around 167 great-grandchildren.

Russell Nelson, Jr. described Sister Wendy Nelson as his dad's "wonderful companion" and "tremendous support."

Katie Irion Owens, hisgranddaughter, said on the church's website, that President Nelson had a close relationship with all of his grandkids and great-grandchildren.

Family claimed he was multilingual, had excellent pitch, played the organ and piano, loved gardening and skiing, and had "unbelievable" endurance even in his 90s.

Russell M. Nelson's childhood

President Nelson was born in Salt Lake City on September 9, 1924, to Marion C. and Edna Anderson Nelson.

He started going to work with his father at the Gillham Advertising Agency. He ultimately made the decision to become a doctor.

As the Nelson family gave importance to education, heentered the USArmy to serve two years on medical duty in South Korea after graduating from East High School at the age of 16and earning a Bachelor of Arts and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Utah by the age of 22.

After completing his surgical residency at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, he went on to earn his Ph.D. at the University of Minnesota. Formerly, President Nelson chaired the American Heart Association's Council on Cardiovascular Surgery, served as president of the Society for Vascular Surgery, and was awarded honorary degrees by Brigham Young University, Utah State University, and Snow College.