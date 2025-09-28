What was Russell M. Nelson's net worth? All we know about his books, career as heart surgeon

President Russell M. Nelson, the global head of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, passed away at 101 in his Salt Lake City residence on Saturday evening. Church President Russell M. Nelson passed away at the age of 101.(AP)

During his service as the oldest president in LDS Church history, he led more than 17 million members globally through a revolutionary period characterised by swift temple development, doctrinal changes, and international outreach.

In January 2018, Nelson, who served as an Apostle since 1984, was confirmed as the 17th head of the Church.

He supervised the introduction of over 200 new temples, redesigned Church programming, and placed a strong emphasis on putting Jesus Christ at the core of identity and worship. As a dedicated worldwide minister, he traveled to over 30 nations and US territories, inspiring followers of Christ to deepen their faith.

Russell M. Nelson's career as heart surgeon

Nelson was a trailblazing heart surgeon whose work helped revolutionize heart surgery throughout the world before to his vocation to full-time religious service.

In addition to performing Utah's first open heart surgery in 1955, he played a key role in creating the heart-lung system that enabled these procedures. He headed national committees for the American Heart Association, produced scores of medical articles, conducted over 7,000 procedures, and was president of the Society for Vascular Surgery during his career.

His coworkers regarded him as a physician who demonstrated both technical mastery and profound empathy.

What was Russell M. Nelson's net worth?

Nelson's prior work and lifetime discipline provided him with financial security, even though his later years were devoted to spiritual leadership. His net worth was projected around $10 million by 2025. It mostly derived from investments, book royalties, decades of practicing medicine, and modest Church stipends.

In spite of his affluence, he led a modest life in Salt Lake City and was well-known for his gentleness and humility, traits that his fellow members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles regularly emphasized.

Russell M. Nelson's books

Nelson was also a teacher and novelist. His writings, which became best-sellers among Latter-day Saints, combined personal stories with spiritual guidance. Speaking several languages, he placed equal importance on education and healing, and he left behind writings that would continue to uplift believers.