Inside Museum of Illusions in Salt Lake City: Over 80 mind-bending exhibits including 3D holograms

Salt Lake City has become a lot more special as it has opened its doors to the new Museum of Illusions at The Gateway. The attraction has quickly become a hotspot for families with people of all ages enjoying challenging their brain's perception of reality, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The Museum of Illusions in salt Lake City features over 80 mind-bending exhibits.(Museum of Illusions)

Spanning 13,000 square feet and featuring over 80 mind-bending exhibits, the new Museum of Illusions is anything but ordinary. Designed to trick your senses and challenge your perception, it is a place where your brain might just fool your eyes, and that is exactly where the fun begins.

From rooms that challenge your understanding of gravity to illusions that alter your sense of presence, there is something for everyone to experience. One crowd-pleasing display is “Head in Platter,” an optical illusion that tricks the brain into seeing your head served on a dish, much to the amusement of fans. Another favorite is the “Beuchet Chair,” which uses forced perspective to make it look like you have shrunk or grown in a single photo.

Needless to say, the unique photo opportunities are making people go gaga over it in the age of Instagram. According to young Claire Ownens from Alpine, who accompanied her parents to the venue, she simply enjoys clicking pictures where it seems that her head was part of a salad ‘tossed’ by tongs, per the outlet.

Talking about the optical illusions, 3D holograms, and interactive illusion rooms, CEO Kim Schaefer said that opening the second-largest Museum of Illusions at Salt Lake City’s Depot District was the right decision. She especially pointed out the museum’s mission of “meaningful entertainment and education for all.”

What makes this Utah location special?

If you wonder why the new museum in Utah is worth the hype, then you must know that it has three unique exhibits inside it, which represent the local culture. It includes a cowboy character, one reflecting Salt Lake City’s historic homes, and one soda shop-inspired “Reversed Room”, a tribute to Utah’s “dirty soda” trend, which became famous due to MomTok influencers.

Sharing more details about the experience offered to visitors, its website reads, “The museum offers a visual, sensory, and educational experience designed to 'engage your sense of wonder and shift your perspective through the science behind optical illusions.”

The New Museum of Illusions is open to visit on Sunday–Thursday (10 am–9 pm local time) and Friday–Saturday (10 am–10 pm). Entry fee for adults is $31, with a little less for kids before 12 at $27. Children below the age of four can enter for free.

FAQs:

What exactly is a Museum of Illusions?

The Museum of Illusions offers a visual, sensory, and educational experience. Visitors engage with optical illusion exhibits, 3D holograms, and interactive illusion rooms, among other things.

Is it worth going to the Museum of Illusions?

The Museum of Illusions is a good place to explore with your friends or family. It has 80 unique exhibits, including Optical illusions, 3D holograms, and interactive illusion rooms.

What to wear to the Museum of Illusions?

There is no strict dress code to wear at the Museum of Illusions.