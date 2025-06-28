Salt Lake City fire: What exactly caused smoke, blaze near Interstate 215? Videos emerge

A massive fire was spotted in Salt Lake City, near Interstate 215, on Friday afternoon. A large plume of smoke could be seen in the area surrounded by several fire department vehicles. Officials confirmed that the fire started around 3:45 PM local time in the area of 2100 West and Indiana Circle. A massive fire broke out in Salt Lake City on Friday(X)

The fire disrupted traffic and produced heavy black smoke. Locals posted videos on social media, alerting others.

Cause of the Salt Lake City fire

The fire originated at a semi-truck refurbishing shop at 2115 West Indiana Circle, just after 3:15 PM, according to officials. A large semi-truck caught fire, igniting a grass field nearby.

Salt Lake City Fire Department Captain Brandt Hancuff reported that the blaze spread to 18 semi-trucks, causing a massive plume of black smoke visible across the Salt Lake Valley. The exact ignition source remains under investigation, with no clear indication of whether it was mechanical, electrical, or human-caused.

Earlier that day, a separate incident—a vehicle hitting a semi-truck and rolling into an embankment—occurred nearby, but no direct link to the fire was confirmed.

Impact on Interstate 215

The fire pushed thick smoke across I-215, causing temporary delays in both directions near Indiana Avenue. The Salt Lake City Police Department advised drivers to detour, as smoke reduced visibility. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) traffic cameras captured flames and smoke, confirming the disruption.

Approximately 60 firefighters from the Salt Lake City Fire Department contained the blaze. No injuries have been reported yet. Authorities are yet to confirm if any structures are threatened.

Latest update

In its latest update, Salt Lake City Fire Department said: “Incident Update: Indiana Cir. Crews have achieved containment on both the semi truck fire as well as the surrounding grass fire. Beginning to release crews from the scene.”