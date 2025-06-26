Birmingham fire: Smoke seen billowing from building near airport, videos surface

Smoke could be seen coming out of a building in Birmingham, Alabama, sparking panic among residents on Wednesday. According to locals, the building is in close proximity to the airport. The cause and scale of the fire is not known yet. No injuries have been reported so far. Smoke was seen coming from a building in Birmingham(X)

Several locals posted videos on social media, showing smoke covering the sky in Birmingham.

“Smoke over the City of Birmingham tonight is associated with a fire at an abandoned commercial building according to our newsroom,” Wes Wyatt of WBRC confirmed on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Birmingham Fire Department is yet to issue a statement about the fire.

Reacting to the scene in Birmingham, one social media user wrote: “Y'all say some quick prayers. This amphitheater is right in the landing path for the Birmingham airport, planes have been flying over all night. Whole crowd just noted a massive fire coming from that direction.”

“It's so damn hot out here, North Birmingham is on fire,” another person added.