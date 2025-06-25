Las Vegas plane crash reports: What exactly caused fire at Harry Reid International Airport

Plane crash reports emerged for Las Vegas on Wednesday after an American Airlines jet was forced to return after reporting an engine issue. The flight 1665, operating on an Airbus A321, was traveling to Charlotte Douglas International Airport at around 8:20 AM local time when it was returned to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, according to FAA's statement. Local alerts app Citizen immediately sent out a ‘plane crash’ report. An American Airlines plane caught on fire and returned to Las Vegas(AFP)

However, it was later revealed that the flight reported ‘smoke coming from the left engine’. The engine was inspected on the scene and the aircraft was taxied to the gate under its own power, a spokesperson for the airport told CNN. No injuries were reported. There was no crash.

“The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally. We appreciate the professionalism of our crew and thank our team who are working to get our customers to their destinations as quickly as possible," American Airlines said in a statement, further adding that there were 153 passengers on the flight and six crew members on board.

Videos on social media showed a large plume of smoke coming out of the plane as it landed. A witness, Matthew Villasista, who was at the Las Vegas National Golf Club told ABC News: “We could hear lots of booming noises, almost like a boombox. It sort of stopped us in our tracks to hear the noises.”

“When we looked up and saw what was really happening, I was shocked and super sad thinking about how scared everyone on board must be. Those brave pilots working under some heavy pressure. It just looked like it was dropping rapidly,” another person told the outlet.

The FAA said it is investigating the incident after noting an engine issue.