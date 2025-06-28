Man risks life to save stepkids from home explosion, suffers severe burns on 92% of body

A Cleveland man is being hailed as a hero for risking his life to save his two stepchildren from a burning apartment after a devastating explosion. Cordale Sheffield, 30, suffered third-degree burns over 92 per cent of his body after he ran into the flames at Garden Valley housing complex on Monday afternoon, reported New York Post. A man suffered severe burns while saving his stepkids from a home explosion(Cleveland Fire Dept/ X)

His sister Cierra Alqawi was quoted in the NY Post report saying that Sheffield was thrown out of the apartment by the force of the explosion around 4:30 pm. However, after regaining his footing and spotting that the kids were still inside, he sprinted back through the inferno.

Onlookers said Cleveland man looked like a ‘zombie’

Alqawi said that her brother saw the two kids he was watching over were still in the apartment. She noted that Sheffield tried making them jump, but only one of the kids did. She added that her brother had gone back for the other kid when he sustained severe burns.

Sheffield’s hair caught fire, and his skin began peeling off from the heat. A disturbing video circulating on social media showed a bleeding Sheffield emerging from the flames, the report said.

Alqawi reportedly said she had seen the video before she realized it was her brother. Commenters, as per the NY Post report, described that he looked like a zombie. The Cleveland Fire Department has also shared a video of the fire.

Cordale Sheffield undergoes multiple surgeries

Sheffield is currently in critical condition. He has undergone multiple surgeries to remove all the skin from his body. The doctors have said that he will be hospitalized for at least six months. The dramatic rescue reportedly was just a part of the chaos which unraveled on the day.

Blast displaces 100 residents; cause under investigation

According to the report, the explosion at the Garden Valley complex damaged 44 apartment units and had displaced nearly 100 residents. Cleveland Fire Lt Mike Norman told the publication that the explosion had caused an estimated $3.5 million in damages.

Another footage showed a distraught mother flinging her infant into a neighbor's arms from a second-story window. A moment later, firefighters on ladders saved her. Investigations are underway to determine what caused the explosion.

FAQs:

Q: Who is Cordale Sheffield?

A: He is a 30-year-old from Cleveland who suffered severe burns while rescuing his stepchildren from a burning apartment after an explosion.

Q: How severe are his injuries?

A: Sheffield suffered burns on 92 per cent of his body and is expected to remain in hospital for six months.

Q: Were the children injured?

A: Both stepchildren survived the explosion, thanks to Sheffield’s quick actions.

Q: How many people were affected?

A: The explosion displaced around 100 residents and damaged 44 apartment units.