'Films can't not be allowed to release for fear of burning theatres': Supreme Court on Thug Life ban in Karnataka

The Supreme Court strongly reacted on the Karnataka government after actor Kamal Haasan's film Thug Life was not screened in theatres in the state. A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan has slammed the Karnataka High Court over suggestions that the actor make an apology. (Also read: Angry Kamal Haasan scolds fan for repeatedly insisting he pose with a sword at Makkal Needhi Maiamevent. Watch) There were several protests against actor Kamal Haasan over his controversial remarks about the Kannada language, in Karnataka. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_30_2025_000171A)(PTI)

What the SC said on Thug Life ban

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court took note on the issue and criticised the groups that threatened to ban the release of Thug Life. As per PTI, the SC said that ‘mobs and vigilantes’ cannot be allowed to take over streets. Justice Manmohan said, “It is none of the business of the high court to seek an apology from him (actor Kamal Haasan).”

The film has been facing trouble in Karnataka after Kamal's remarks on Kannada language sparked anger among local groups, including the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC). The film's release in the state has been banned until the actor issues a public apology for his statement.

‘The film must be released’

Justice Manmohan went on to add, “Rule of law demands that any film which has a CBFC certificate must be released and the State has to ensure its screening. You cannot put a gun on people's head and say don't watch the movie. It can't be that at the fear of burning down the cinemas, that the film can't be shown. People may not watch the film. That is a different matter. We are not passing any order that people must watch the film. But the film must be released.”

Earlier, Kamal had penned an open letter to the KFCC where he shared that his statement has been ‘misunderstood and taken out of context.’ "My words were intended only to convey that we are all one and from the same family and not to diminish Kannada in any way. There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of the Kannada language,” he said.

Thug Life marked Kamal's first collaboration with Mani Ratnam in 37 years after Nayakan. The film, also starring Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR, was released in theatres nationwide on June 5.

