Angry Kamal Haasan scolds fan for repeatedly insisting he pose with a sword at Makkal Needhi Maiamevent. Watch

Kamal Haasan lost his cool at a party meeting in Chennai on Saturday after a fan insisted they click pictures with the actor holding a sword. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, news agency PTI shared a brief clip of the incident. The party meeting took place just a few days after Kamal Haasan was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu. (Also Read | Makers of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life say Karnataka govt failed to act when fringe groups threatened to burn down theatres) Kamal Haasan got angry at his fans recently.

Kamal Haasan refuses to pose with sword

At the meeting of Kamal's political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), many fans came to meet him. As he stood on stage, a person approached him with a sword. He tried to get it out of the scabbard, asking Kamal to pose with it. The actor was repeatedly seen smiling and shaking his head at first as he held the sword.

The person kept urging him and was even seen trying to untie the knot on the scabbard. When the person was adamant about getting Kamal to pose with the sword, he got angry and scolded the person as well as his friends. Kamal was seen pointing in front of him as he talked to the people. A police officer also intervened, making sure that the person didn't force Kamal to pose with the sword.

The video ended with Kamal nodding his head and asking the group to move forward. He even smiled at them.

X reacts to Kamal's video

Reacting to the post, a person said, "You should mention why #KamalHaasan got angry for the sword gift. Also, you should have mentioned what he told his party member. He said, 'We can keep a book and a pen in our hands, not a sword.' He could have taken a photo raising the sword like others. He didn't. Good politician." A comment read, "He remains with his principle always, sword should be down, pen with book should be in hand."

Kamal elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Kamal, president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), and five others were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu on Thursday. They received election certificates from the Returning Officer Subramani at the Chennai Secretariat. The five others elected are DMK's Poet Salma (A Rokkaiah Malik), SR Sivalingam, P Wilson (who enters his second term), and AIADMK's IS Inbadurai and Dhanapal.

Row over Thug Life

Fans saw Kamal last in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. The movie, also starring Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR, has been facing trouble in Karnataka after Kamal's remarks on Kannada language sparked anger among local groups, including the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC).

The film's release in the state has been banned until the actor issues a public apology for his statement. On June 13, the Supreme Court sought the Karnataka government's response to a plea seeking protection from threats against the screening of Thug Life. Thug Life releases elsewhere on June 6 to mixed reviews and diminishing box office returns.