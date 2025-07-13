Utah: Video shows terrifying firenado off Deer Creek Fire near La Sal | Watch

A terrifying video of a firenado off the Deer Creek Fire near La Sal, Utah, has gone viral on social media. An X account shared the video of the scary twister, saying it was the “craziest” firenado they have ever witnessed. Video shows terrifying firenado off Deer Creek Fire near La Sal (Unsplash - representational image)

“This off the Deer Creek Fire today, near La Sal, which saw very extreme fire behavior leading to crews pulling back to safety zones and further evacuations,” the caption reads. “The fire was last mapped at 8,300 acres, but has since grown quite a bit. Thanks to the subscriber who shared this insane footage from Utah. Biggest “firewhirl” I’ve seen in a very long time.”

The Deer Creek Fire burning in San Juan County has prompted evacuations. "Evacuate the area up to Mount Mantis (Mount Manns is the correct geographical area) off of Upper 2 Mile Rd to the Utah-Colorado border or within 5 miles of this incident," Utah Fire Info said Saturday afternoon, July 12, as reported by KUTV.

This was the latest evacuation order, but previous evacuations also remain in place, as do area closures on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Highway 46 is reportedly closed too.

On Saturday, additional crews came to the scene to assist in suppression efforts. The fire burned over 7,200 acres with 0% containment. Utah Fire Info said that fire behavior has remained erratic, "with shifting winds pushing the fire further into forested areas.”

Crews are prioritizing protecting structures. Meanwhile, containment lines are being built with the help of dozers.

What is a firenado?

A firenado, also known as fire whirls, fire devils and fire twisters, are huge towers of fire that are seen twisting high into the air. According to GKToday, “A firenado is a fire whirl, defined as a spinning column of hot air and gases rising from a fire. It can vary in size, with diameters ranging from less than one foot to over 500 feet.”

The website adds, “These whirls can exhibit wind speeds comparable to small tornadoes, making them hazardous. The phenomenon typically forms when intense heat from a blaze creates rising air currents, which then spiral into a vortex.”