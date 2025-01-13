Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What is 'firenado', terrifying twister seen amid Palisades Fire in Los Angeles? | Video

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 13, 2025 07:45 PM IST

The firenado emerged on Friday night and was captured on camera, with the footage going viral on social media.

A terrifying “firenado” was spotted amid the Palisades Fire in the Los Angeles area of California province in the United States.

The 'firenado' amid the Pacific Palisades fire in Los Angeles (X)
The 'firenado' amid the Pacific Palisades fire in Los Angeles (X)

The firenado emerged on Friday night and was captured on camera, with the footage going viral on social media.

What is a “firenado”?

A firenado (fire+ tornado) is a fire whirl – a spinning column of hot air and gases rising up from a blaze. When the air and gases rise, they also carry smoke, debris, and even fire, as seen in the vortex of the blaze in the clip.

While the vortices can be as small as under one foot wide to over 500 feet wide, larger fire whirls can be as strong as a small tornado.

Larger whirls (wind speeds of up to EF-2 scale tornadoes) have uprooted trees, toppled vehicles, and torn roofs from homes, as per the US Forest Service, Fox Weather reported.

Also Read: What caused Los Angeles' massive fire? New analysis suggests shocking details

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that one of the largest recent fire whirls occurred during the 2018 Carr Fire at Redding, also in California. It had wind speeds of up to 143 mph, equivalent to those in the EF-3 tornadoes

Japan's capital Tokyo witnessed the most destructive fire whirl on record, in 1923, the NWS noted. It was caused by fires which erupted across the metropolis after an earthquake, and killed around 38,000 people in under 15 minutes, the agency said.

Also Read: Actor James Woods' house miraculously survives Los Angeles wildfires

The California wildfires

These began on Tuesday last week and currently, there are six active wildfires, including the Palisades one, in the Los Angeles area. These have killed at least 24 people, destroyed at least 12,000 homes and businesses and incinerated over 29,000 acres of land.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On