Actor James Woods' house miraculously survives devastating Los Angeles wildfires

Actor James Woods' house survived the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, while most structures in his neighbourhood were destroyed. Woods is among many actors forced to evacuate as their properties were threatened by the blaze that began last Tuesday.

“A miracle has happened. We managed to get to our property and our home, that we were told is gone forever, is still standing,” Woods posted said in a post on X.

“In this hellish landscape, standing' is relative, but smoke and other damage is not like the utter destruction around us,” he added.

Woods thanked people for the “beautiful messages” he had received since last Friday and expressed his gratitude to those concerned for his safety. “Honestly, the entire area looks like the dark side of the moon,” he said.

Numerous celebrities, from Paris Hilton to Billy Crystal, have confirmed their homes were lost or damaged by blazes burning in and around Los Angeles.

Preity Zinta is ‘safe’

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, currently living in Los Angeles, assured her fans on Sunday that she and her family were “safe” and expressed gratitude to “god”.

“I never thought I would live to see a day where fires would ravage neighbourhoods around us in LA, friends & families either evacuated or put on high alert, ash descending from smoggy skies like snow & fear & uncertainty about what will happen if the wind does not calm down with toddlers and grandparents with us. I'm heartbroken at the devastation around us & grateful to god that we are safe as of now.” the actress wrote on X.

Wildfires might worsen

Los Angeles county officials on Sunday said the death toll from wildfires had risen to 24. Many are believed to be missing, and over 12,300 structures have been damaged or destroyed in six simultaneous wildfires that spread across the County.

The National Weather Service has warned of worsening weather conditions ahead. Santa Ana winds are predicted to pick up and last through Tuesday morning. They can bring sustained winds up to 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 70 mph.