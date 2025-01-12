Los Angeles wildfires destroy iconic producer Bob Clearmountain's Mix This studio in Palisade

Raging wildfires across California's Los Angeles County that started on Tuesday have damaged over 12,000 structures, killed at least 16 people, and 13 are reported missing. The blaze spreads eastward, threatening communities in upscale areas like Brentwood, Encino and Mandeville Canyon. Bob Clearmountain and his destroyed Mix This studio in Pacific Palisades, California, US.( Bob Clearmountain/Instagram)

Several celebrities have lost their properties, including legendary mixer Bob Clearmountain. On Sunday, Bob shared pictures of his studio, Mix This, completely destroyed by raging fires on his Instagram page.

“This is what's left of Mix This! I want to thank everyone who have sent all the incredible notes of love and support we've gotten since this terrible thing happened. We're trying to answer all of them but we're also dealing with so many other issues so I apologize for not responding to everyone, but know that you're all in our hearts,” Bob wrote on his page.

Unrelenting wildfire

Residents on Saturday reported Palisades Fire getting worse after every failed attempt to douse them. “We're a nervous wreck. Every time they drop water, it gets better. But then it gets worse again,” Sarah Cohen, a resident, told the Los Angeles Times. Over the past 24 hours, the Palisades Fire spread over 1,000 more acres (400 hectares), consuming more homes.

The wildfire's eastward spread was fueled by Santa Ana winds, which are forecasted to last until Tuesday, according to the US National Weather Service. Amidst the threat of more dry winds, new evacuation orders were issued in the ultra-affluent Southern California neighbourhoods of Brentwood and Bel Air.

Firefighting personnel and helicopters continue fighting the eastward spread of wildfire before the weather conditions could worsen. Warnings of wind gusts up to 70 mph (110 kph) fuelling more fires were issued.

Governor Gavin Newsom posted an update on the extent of fires contained in different parts of California. “Eaton Fire - 15% of 14,117 acres contained, Palisades Fire - 11% of 23,654 acres contained, Hurst Fire - 76% of 799 acres contained, Kenneth Fire - 90% of 1,052 acres contained, Lidia Fire - 100% of 395 acres contained,” he said.

