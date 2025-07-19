Dylan Dreyer net worth: How much does Today show meteorologist earn?

Dylan Dreyer, known for her sunny on-air demeanor, has shocked several of her fans with her latest social media post. Taking to Instagram, the Today show meteorologist revealed that she and husband Brian Fichera had quietly separated a few months ago. According to Parade magazine, they met while working the early shift at Boston’s WHDH-TV and got married in 2012. Over the years, the two welcomed three sons, named Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 3. Meteorologist and 'TODAY' show co-host Dylan Dreyer has separated from Brian Fichera.(REUTERS)

Dreyer said the decision to separate came after years of sharing her life publicly and feeling the need to be honest with viewers who have followed her story.

Though the post struck an emotional tone, it did not signal bitterness. Just weeks ago, the former couple was photographed celebrating the Fourth of July with their children. Also, they attended the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe together, where Dreyer competed.

Dreyer’s career has not missed a beat

Professionally, Dreyer has not slowed down and continues to co-host the third hour of NBC’s Today. Besides this, she anchors Weekend Today, and regularly appears on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Outside of the main broadcast desk, she hosts Earth Odyssey, an educational weekend show focused on wildlife and science. Further, she often joins Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones on the SiriusXM show Off the Rails.

Her years of work across multiple platforms have paid off. As of 2025, Dreyer’s net worth is estimated at $5 million, built from her television roles, media projects, and brand partnerships, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Even as her personal life shifts, her career appears steady.

What about Brian Fichera?

Fichera, 38, has spent his career largely off camera, working as a cameraman and producer at NBC. While he does not have the public profile his wife does, he has been visible in other ways — posting regularly about time with their children and showing up to support Dreyer’s events.

Their bond has not completely faded either. Dreyer once said that golfing was their shared passion, something they used to unwind. And from the looks of it, they are still making an effort to keep that friendship intact.

Different lives, shared focus

Who’s “doing better” after the breakup? On paper, Dreyer’s net worth and career put her out in front. But both seem to be focused on their children above all else. Despite no longer being a couple, they continue to show up as co-parents and keep things steady for their sons.

For longtime viewers, it is a reminder that life behind the camera is never quite as polished as what is shown on screen — but Dreyer seems to be navigating both sides with clarity.

FAQs

Has Dylan Dreyer confirmed her divorce from Brian Fichera?

No official statement has been made, but sources close to the couple say they have separated.

How many children does Dylan Dreyer have?

She has three sons - Calvin, Oliver, and Russell.

What is Dylan Dreyer’s net worth in 2025?

Her estimated net worth is $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Dylan Dreyer still on the Today show?

Yes, she remains a regular on NBC’s Today, though she stepped down from Weekend Today in 2022.