Bridget Moynahan to appear in Boston Blue, reunites with Donnie Wahlberg

Bridget Moynahan is going back into the world of courtroom drama: this time in Boston. She is all set to reprise her fan-favorite role as Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan from Blue Bloods for CBS’ upcoming offshoot Boston Blue. She will feature in the premiere episode of the new series that comes out on October 17, Deadline reported. Bridget Moynahan to appear as Erin Reagan in Boston Blue(Instagram/bridgetmoynahan)

This marks the first official crossover appearance by a Blue Bloods main cast member in the new series which follows Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan as he leaves the NYPD for a new chapter with the Boston Police Department.

The Deadline report stated that Wahlberg, who plays the hot-headed detective and Erin’s older brother, shared the news with a nostalgic Instagram post featuring the duo on set in Toronto. In the caption, he wrote, “Reunited and it feels so good!”

Moynahan is not only making a guest appearance, but is also set to direct an episode later in the season. Notably, she earlier helmed three episodes of Blue Bloods during its original run.

What is Boston Blue about?

Boston Blue is the spinoff show that picks up after Danny Reagan leaves New York and joins the Boston PD, where he is paired with Detective Lena Silver played by The Walking Dead star Sonequa Martin-Green. Like Danny, Lena hails from law enforcement family which sets tone for a dynamic, legacy-driven cop drama, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Danny’s son Sean Reagan also makes the move to Boston PD and is now a patrol officer; newcomer Mika Amonsen will be taking over from Andrew Terraciano. Moynahan’s character Erin will be third from Reagan family member to appear on the spin-off.

Star-studded ensemble

This series has star-studded cast headlined by Maggie Lawson. She is Lena's sister, Sarah Silver. Other Silver family members and influential figures in Boston's community played by Marcus Scribner, Gloria Reuben, and Ernie Hudson join her.

More on Boston Blue

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the series is helmed by showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis. Wahlberg, Bruckheimer, and KristieAnne Reed also serve as executive producers.

Boston Blue will air Fridays at 10 PM taking over the slot long held by Blue Bloods.

