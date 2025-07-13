Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue announced: Release date, new cast, where to watch and more

CBS has greenlit Boston Blue to expand the Blue Bloods universe. And the most exciting part is, Donnie Wahlberg is set to return as Detective Danny Reagan, though this time trading his NYPD badge for one in Boston. As per a Deadline report, while the series keeps the Reagan legacy at its core, it introduces a fresh location, new characters, and a dynamic plot. Donnie Wahlberg is set to return as Detective Danny Reagan in Boston Blue.(AP)

Reportedly, the move from New York to Boston sets the stage for grueling stories rooted in a different kind of grit. Production kicks off this fall, with fans eager to see what's next.

Also Read: CBS’ '60 Minutes' coverage remains unfazed despite Donald Trump’s $20B lawsuit

Boston Blue's new cast revealed

According to a report by US Magazine, Sonequa Martin-Green joins Boston Blue as Detective Lena Silver, a sharp, fearless officer. Originally announced as Lena Peters, her character’s ties to Boston run deep.

Further, the Silver family boasts a powerhouse lineup: Gloria Reuben as DA Mae Silver, Maggie Lawson as Police Superintendent Sarah Silver, Marcus Scribner as rookie Jonah Silver, and Ernie Hudson as the family’s spiritual anchor, Reverend Peters. Indeed, the cast sets the tone for a layered, character-driven series that promises more than just action.

Also, in a major shift, Mika Amonsen steps in as the adult Sean Reagan (Danny’s youngest son), now a Boston patrolman, replacing Andrew Terraciano after 14 seasons.

What will be the plot of Boston Blue?

Boston Blue will see Detective Danny Reagan leaving the familiar streets of New York for a new chapter in Boston, bringing his experience and emotional baggage with him. On this journey, he is said to team up with Detective Lena Silver, navigating a department shaped by her powerful family’s legacy. While the series explores Boston PD’s layered internal politics, its main storyline will remain rooted in Danny’s evolving bond with his son, Sean.

Boston Blue premiere date and where to watch

Boston Blue, created by Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, premieres October 17, 2025, on CBS. Executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Donnie Wahlberg, the series will stream the next day on Paramount+.

FAQs

Why did they replace Nicky on Blue Bloods?

Nicky Reagan was recast after the pilot, with no official reason given.

How much do actors get paid on Blue Bloods?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the Blue Bloods cast earns varying salaries. Tom Selleck reportedly made $200,000 per episode, while others earned over $100,000.

Are any of the Blue Bloods cast related?

Yes, Sean and Jack Reagan are played by real-life brothers Andrew and Tony Terraciano.

Does the cast of Blue Bloods get along in real life?

Yes, the Blue Bloods cast gets along well in real life. In May 2024, Wahlberg shared with People that their dinner scenes are filled with real affection and support.