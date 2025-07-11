This New York baker once baked cakes for Olivia Rodrigo; now she runs her own bakery

Meet Morgan Knight, a former political‑science major turned Instagram‑famous cake artist from New York. Morgan Knight, an Instagram-famous cake artist, opened Saint Street Cakes in Brooklyn after gaining popularity from baking for Olivia Rodrigo. (Photos: Instagram)

From studying law to whipping up birthday cakes, Morgan started an Instagram cake business in 2021. Now, she has gone full-time by opening a bakery, Saint Street Cakes in Brooklyn, New York, USA.

But what led to this?

In October 2023, Morgan baked cakes for singer Olivia Rodrigo’s Saturday Night Live performance, in the same year when the singer smashed the cakes during her performance.

Later, Morgan posted a video about behind the scenes, which eventually skyrocketed her popularity on social media. This led the baker to open up a physical bakery, Saint Street Cakes in Brooklyn, New York, in June this year.

What's on the menu?

Her bakery’s menu includes cake slices like pistachio-lemon buttercream, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, and double-chocolate cake with berries, along with her signature artistic and extravagant cakes.

There are also Mini cakes and “cake martinis” made of trifle-esque layers of cake and frosting in a large stemmed cocktail glass. For beverages, she serves coffee, tea, and refrigerated drinks.

She is also proud of the vegan and gluten-free offerings she strives to include, like the Girlfriend brownie.

The interior of her bakery includes a view of the cake decorating station, a pastry case with a counter, and a small sunroom with a few dine-in tables.