Eric Church adds 24 new shows to Free The Machine Tour: Check out dates, venues

Eric Church has surprised his fans by extending his ongoing Free The Machine Tour into 2026. Church has announced the addition of 24 new dates next year, which include at least three performances in Florida as well as his maiden concert at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to The Palm Beach Post. Country musician Eric Church announces extension of Free The Machine Tour(Instagram/ericchurchmusic)

Eric Church adds more shows to Free The Machine Tour

Starting from January 22-23, 2026, at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., the new stops included for 2026 are Toronto, Kansas City, Buffalo, Tulsa, Birmingham, Austin and Charlotte, among others. The final show will take place at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, on April 11, 2026.

For the upcoming shows, Eric Church will be joined by a wide list of special guests, such as Ella Langley, Kashus Culpepper, Caylee Hammack, Ashley McBryde and Stephen Wilson Jr.

"The Free the Machine Tour is off to an incredible start, and new shows have just been added. Look forward to Caylee Hammack, Ella Langley, 49 Winchester, Stephen Wilson Jr., Ashley McBryde and Kashus Culpepper as new special guests for these dates," Church wrote on Instagram.

Free The Machine Tour: How to buy tickets?

For all the shows, tickets will be made available for the general public on October 3, 2025, at 10 AM (local time).

Those who are premium members of the Church Choir have been provided early access to tickets. For them, the pre-sale starts on September 29.

The singer has asked the Choir members to keep a track of their emails for more details and visit ericchurch.com or the official Eric Church app.

Also, non-premium Church Choir members can register themselves via Seated, starting from September 30.

Free The Machine Tour: Newly added dates

According to Music Row, here's the complete list of new shows added to the Free The Machine Tour:

January 22, 2026 - The Anthem, Washington, D.C.

January 23, 2026 - The Anthem, Washington, D.C.

February 5, 2026 - CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska

February 6, 2026 - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

February 7, 2026 - Grand Casino Arena, St. Paul, Minnesota

February 12, 2026 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

February 13, 2026 - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

February 14, 2026 - MVP Arena, Albany, New York

February 19, 2026 - Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, Arkansas

February 20, 2026 - T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

February 21, 2026 - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

February 26, 2026 - BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

February 27, 2026 - Dickies Arena, Fort Worth

February 28, 2026 - Moody Center, Austin, Texas

March 5, 2026 - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Knoxville, Tennessee

March 6, 2026 - First Horizon Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

March 7, 2026 - North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, South Carolina

March 19, 2026 - Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Birmingham, Alabama

March 20, 2026 - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

March 27, 2026 - Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, Florida

April 3, 2026 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

April 4, 2026 - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

April 10, 2026 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida

April 11, 2026 - Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Florida

FAQs:

Has Eric Church extended his Free The Machine Tour?

Yes, the singer has added 24 new dates.

When and where will Eric Church perform next?

He is scheduled to perform at Green Bay, Wisconsin, on September 25.

What are Eric Church's popular songs?

Some of his hit songs include "Drink in My Hand," "Springsteen," "Talladega," "Record Year," "Like A Wrecking Ball" and "Mr. Misunderstood."