My Chemical Romance announces Black Parade 2026 tour: Dates, tickets, special guests and more

My Chemical Romance 2026 tour details are here. The band will be performing at ballparks, football stadiums, bowls, and domes across the U.S. and the UK from July through October. One of their biggest shows is at Citi Field in Queens, New York, on Sunday, August 9, with Franz Ferdinand as the supporting act. The tour will close with five shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles from October 21–27. My Chemical Romance 2026 tour: Schedule, guests, tickets and more(Instagram/mychemicalromance)

Other notable opening acts include Pierce The Veil on August 13 in Nashville, Modest Mouse on August 18 in Washington, Iggy Pop on August 21 in Detroit, Jimmy Eat World on September 6 in Phoenix, and The Mars Volta on September 12 in San Antonio, as per The New York Post.

My Chemical Romance festival appearances

Before the main tour, the band will headline several spring festivals:

• Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL – May 7–10

• Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH – May 14–17

• Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY – Date TBD

What fans can expect from the My Chemical Romance 2026 tour

Fans who attended the 2025 concerts know the shows are high-energy and visual. The MetLife Stadium show was great for the fireworks, theatrics, and intimate moments in the second half.

The set list features fan favorites like Welcome to the Black Parade, I’m Not Okay (I Promise), Helena, and a live debut of Livin’ on a Prayer. Some shows will also include unique performances and tour debuts of special tracks.

My Chemical Romance 2026 tour tickets and how to buy

Tickets for all shows will be available through Vivid Seats, a secondary ticketing platform. The official on-sale starts Friday, September 26, 2025. Prices may vary depending on demand, and Vivid Seats guarantees safe and secure delivery before the event.

With high-profile special guests, stadium performances, and festival appearances, the 2026 Black Parade Tour promises unforgettable experiences for both longtime fans and newcomers.

FAQs:

1. When does My Chemical Romance’s 2026 tour start?

The 2026 tour kicks off in May with festival appearances and continues through July to October across the U.S. and U.K., including stadium and ballpark shows.

2. How can I buy tickets for My Chemical Romance 2026 shows?

Tickets are available through Vivid Seats, with the official on-sale beginning Friday, September 26, 2025. Vivid Seats offers a 100% buyer guarantee for safe and secure ticket delivery.

3. Who are the special guests for the 2026 Black Parade Tour?

The tour features major acts like Franz Ferdinand, Pierce The Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Jimmy Eat World, and The Mars Volta supporting My Chemical Romance at select shows.