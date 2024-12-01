Bob Bryar, former drummer of My Chemical Romance, dies at 44

Bob Bryar, the musician best known as the former drummer of the rock band My Chemical Romance, has died. He was 44. While not many details about his death have been revealed, a TMZ report has cited law enforcement sources saying that there is no foul play involved. Bob Bryar, the former drummer of My Chemical Romance

Bob Bryar's death

TMZ broke the news about Bryar's death on Friday evening. According to the report, Bryar was found dead in his Tennessee home on Tuesday. He was last seen alive on November 4. The report quoted unnamed law enforcement officials as confirming that all of Bryar's weapons and music equipment in the home were left untouched, ruling out foul play.

Animal Control was reportedly called to take the two dogs of the drummer away after his heavily decomposed body was removed from the premises. The medical examiner is investigating the cause and manner of Bryar's death.

A statement from My Chemical Romance spokesperson to Rolling Stone read: “The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob’s passing.”

Bob Bryar's life and musical career

Born in Chicago in 1979, Bryar started playing drums at an early age. Originally a sound engineer and tour manager, he became a musician when he met the members of My Chemical Romance in 2004. Bryar quit his then job on the Projekt Revolution tour to become the drummer for My Chemical Romance during their tour in Japan. Replacing Matt Pelissier, he was the band's drummer for the next six years. He performed on three of the band’s albums, including their 2006 seminal release The Black Parade.

After his departure from My Chemical Romance, Bryar continued being involved in the music business as a behind-the-scenes figure in tours for several bands. He had kept a low profile in his recent years.