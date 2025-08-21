Blackpink's La Lisa dressed up as a Labubu during the band’s London show; take a look

At this point, most of us have accepted that the Labubu craze has fully taken over fashion and pop culture. What started as a niche collectable from the Chinese brand Pop Mart has snowballed into a global obsession, thanks in no small part to the A-list. It all began when Lady Gaga carried a custom Labubu purse designed by Marko Monroe — a handcrafted piece so unique that it sent celebrities into a frenzy, each desperate to get their hands on a one-of-a-kind “purse monster.” Blackpink's La Lisa and her customised Labubu

Naturally, the pioneer of all things cool had to make it her own. BLACKPINK’s Lisa was one of the first stars to embrace the cult of Labubu, helping propel the blind-box collectables into the fashion mainstream. What was once a quirky cultural crossover has now become a signature part of Lisa’s creative identity.

Her obsession was on full display during Blackpink's Deadline World Tour stop in London on Saturday night. Lisa turned heads in a custom pink Labubu-inspired ensemble styled by Brett Alan Nelson. The outfit featured a fuzzy miniskirt and crop top with dramatic padded shoulders, a corseted bustier, and knee-high furry pink boots; she even made her entry with the cutest Labubu eye mask. Pinned to her waist was a customised pink Labubu, courtesy of none other than Monroe himself.

Lisa’s love affair with Labubus isn’t new. In an older interview with Vanity Fair last year, she confessed, “[My close friends in Thailand] showed me a bunch of stuff and as soon as I got them, I went crazy. I spent all my money. I go to Pop Mart everywhere — if I fly to New York, I go to Miami, I try to find Pop Mart there, Paris. Kinda like finding treasure.”

What is the Labubu trend?

For the uninitiated, Labubus are quirky plush collectables sold in “blind boxes,” where buyers don’t know which colour or style they’ll get until the big reveal. With their goblin-like faces, fluffy suits, and irresistibly odd charm, they’ve become a fashion statement — often clipped onto purses or backpacks, now elevated to couture-level accessories.

Blackpink's Deadline tour

Blackpink, meanwhile, continues to make history. Their Deadline World Tour spans 31 shows across 16 cities, with upcoming stops in Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Japan, and Hong Kong in 2026. As the first female K-pop group to sell over a million albums, they’re still smashing records.