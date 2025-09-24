Dimitri Vorbe arrest: Powerful Haitian businessman reportedly detained by ICE in Florida

Dimitri Vorbe, a powerful Haitian businessman, was reportedly detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Florida on Tuesday, according to media reports from Haiti. Dimitri Vorbe.(X/@endijenenfo)

The records on the website of Immigration and Customs Enforcement show that Dimitri Vorbe is currently being held at the Krome North SPC, an ICE detention facility in Miami.

Vorbe heads SOGENER (Société Générale d’Énergie S.A.), a major electricity generation company in Haiti. He’s been involved in several disputes with the Haitian government over energy contracts and accusations of corruption.

Vorbe has faced multiple legal troubles in both in the US and Haiti. It includes arrests over visa violations and allegations of corruption and money laundering in Haiti. In August 2020, ICE detained him in Florida for visa issues, but he was released on bail soon after.

At this time, information on the reported arrest is limited. Hindustan Times is working to gather more details.

This is a developing story.