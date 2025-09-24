Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
Dimitri Vorbe arrest: Powerful Haitian businessman reportedly detained by ICE in Florida

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Sept 24, 2025 04:34 am IST

Haitian businessman Dimitri Vorbe was reportedly detained by ICE in Florida and is being held at the Krome North detention facility in Miami.

Dimitri Vorbe, a powerful Haitian businessman, was reportedly detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Florida on Tuesday, according to media reports from Haiti.

Dimitri Vorbe.(X/@endijenenfo)
Dimitri Vorbe.(X/@endijenenfo)

The records on the website of Immigration and Customs Enforcement show that Dimitri Vorbe is currently being held at the Krome North SPC, an ICE detention facility in Miami.

Vorbe heads SOGENER (Société Générale d’Énergie S.A.), a major electricity generation company in Haiti. He’s been involved in several disputes with the Haitian government over energy contracts and accusations of corruption.

Vorbe has faced multiple legal troubles in both in the US and Haiti. It includes arrests over visa violations and allegations of corruption and money laundering in Haiti. In August 2020, ICE detained him in Florida for visa issues, but he was released on bail soon after.

At this time, information on the reported arrest is limited. Hindustan Times is working to gather more details.

This is a developing story.

