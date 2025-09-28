Where is Grand Blanc located? Map and details of Michigan LDS church shooting

A shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday, have left many people injured. The Grand Blanc Township Police Department have said that the shooter is currently down and there is no active threat to the public. (AFP)

The church, however, remains on fire.

Where is Grand Blanc?

Grand Blanc or Grand Blanc Charter Township is located in southeast Genesee County. It is a few miles south of Flint, Michigan.

The township has 36 square miles, and surrounds the City of Grand Blanc. Along with the city, the total population is about 47,500.

Grand Blanc means ‘great white’ and was originally settled by Chippewa Indians. The name of the place comes from French traders who had arrived before 1800. By 1823, there were pioneer families who settled on the abundant farmland. In 1833, the Grand Blanc Township became the Genesee County's first unit of government.

The community only grew when the railroad came in 1862. In 1904, the Village of Grand Blanc became the first in the state to consolidate its schools. Much later, in 1930, a four-square-mile area in the center of the township was incorporated as the City of Grand Blanc.

Reactions to Grand Blanc church shooting

President Donald Trump reacted to the Michigan church shooting, saying on his Truth Social platform, “I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials. The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!”

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X: “We are tracking reports of the horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. FBI agents are on the scene to assist local authorities. Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy.”

Deputy Director of FBI, Dan Bongino added, “FBI personnel are responding to Grand Blanc, MI to provide any requested support necessary.”