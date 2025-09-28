Michigan church shooting: Grand Blanc suspect's alleged truck in focus; beep and flag reports emerge

A beep was reportedly heard from the suspect's truck in the Michigan church shooting, as per scanners. Emergency personnel have reportedly been asked to back away. The gunman reportedly rammed the truck into the Michigan church and began shooting.(REUTERS)

HT.com could not independently verify these reports. Photos of the truck circulating online showed US flags at the back.

The picture shows a pickup truck with two American flags in the carrier section. The gunman reportedly rammed the truck into the church and began shooting.

Authorities have found a suspicious item on the church property that they believe could be an improvised device, a source familiar with the incident told CNN. The source added that the bomb squad was assessing the item.

What happened in Michigan

Multiple people were injured at a church shooting in Michigan. The incident took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc on Sunday, police said.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department added that the shooter is currently down and there is no ongoing threat to the public. However, the church remains on fire.

President Donald Trump, commenting on the attack, said on Truth Social “I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials. The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!”

Both FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino also reacted to the shooting in Michigan, with the former saying on X “We are tracking reports of the horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. FBI agents are on the scene to assist local authorities. Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy.”

Bongino added “FBI personnel are responding to Grand Blanc, MI to provide any requested support necessary.”