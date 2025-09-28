Grand Blanc shooting: Possible bomb threat amid massive fire at Mormon church; first info on suspect

Multiple people have been shot at a Mormon church in Grand Blanc, Michigan on Sunday. Videos on social media showed that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is on fire. A massive plume of smoke can be seen coming out of the area. Now, scanner reports show that there could be a possible bomb threat, too. Police are yet to confirm these reports. A massive shooting took place at a Grand Blanc church on Sunday(X)

“Scanner in Grand Blanc: possible bomb in truck near the church that is on fire (and where multiple people were shot),” a local reporter posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They attached a photo of the scanner report.

“Authorities investigating a possible bomb in the shooter’s truck parked outside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc,” another reporter tweeted.

This comes after the shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Detroit. It is unclear how the fire broke in the church. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public. Authorities have not released details on the victims' conditions.

“I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan,” AG Pam Bondi tweeted. “Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy,” she added.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that her heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community. “Violence anywhere especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable,” she said.

The shooting occurred the morning after Russell M. Nelson, the oldest-ever president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at 101. The next president of the faith, known widely as the Mormon church, is expected to be Dallin H. Oaks, per church protocol.

(With AP inputs)