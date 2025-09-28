Nigel Edge Max: Did Southport NC shooting suspect write a book 'Headshot'? Bizarre claims on brain injury, schizophrenia

Sean William DeBevoise, a 40-year-old former Marine who legally changed his identity to Nigel Max Edge, has been recognized as the suspected gunman of Southport North Carolina mass shooting, as per reports and various social media claims. While serving in Iraq, DeBevoise allegedly suffered severe injuries, including a potential gunshot injury to the head in 2006. He formerly resided in Oak Island, North Carolina. Nigel Edge Max, alleged shooter of Southport NC shooting

He was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia following his injuries, and he suffered bouts of disordered thinking.

Public documents and internet posts that Edge was becoming more and more engrossed with conspiracies. He once claimed that he was being targeted by a “white supremacist LGBTQ paedophile ring.”

Nigel Max Edge: All about his book ‘Headshot’

After retiring from the military, Edge resorted to the internet and the legal system. He made sporadic Facebook posts attacking alleged adversaries and launched a number of lawsuits. His most well-known endeavor was self-publishing a book called “Headshot-Betrayal of a Nation (Truth Hurts)”, which is accessible on Amazon and detailed his wounds sustained during the war and the difficulties that followed.

"Sean DeBevoise learned early on growing up in New York State that he was bound to be a man of honor. Hunting in the Catskill Mountains with his father, Sean learned about nature, focus, and ultimately, survival. During high school, he was a wrestler, and that's when he met Rachel, the woman who would ultimately become his wife and be the centerpiece for an unconventional tale. After the attacks of 9/11, Sean knew that his only course of action was to serve his country. Joining the Marines, he found a mental and physical challenge that he planned to excel at," reads the book description on Amazon. "Although he sensed the behavior and many things said by fellow Marines to be disturbing, he willingly deployed to Iraq where he encountered a war-zone that would rip his body to shreds. Taking four bullets including one to the head, Sean's life would never be the same, but it was the fact that all of this was at the hand of friendly fire that would provide the most crippling mental damage. Sean DeBevoise was nearly killed by his own Marines, and for reasons that are boggling to the outside mind. Putting the pieces together still today, Sean has come to realize that a dangerous web was woven between the US Marines, a hunger for honor, and jealously that traced all the way back to his family at home. Sean killed insurgents on that fateful day when he was locked in a warehouse and left to die by his own men. Returning home, the nightmare seemed to become even more horrifying. Although he has worked tirelessly to recover the use of his body and to reclaim his life from those who did everything in their power to take it from him, he still grapples with a mysterious story that the US military doesn't want you to know. This is Sean's story, and it's being told for the first time with unflinching honesty."

What charges have been filed against Nigel Edge Max?

Edge is charged with three first-degree murder charges, five first-degree murder attempt charges, and five charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, NY POST reported.

According to the authorities, the motivation is yet unknown.

The gunman fled swiftly on the Intracoastal Waterway after the mass shooting and was seen attempting to load a boat at the Oak Island marina at around 10 o'clock at night, officials said.

Nigel Edge shifted to Brunswick County Detention Center

Edge was being detained without bond at the Brunswick County Detention Center, as per court documents. He was scheduled to show up for his initial appearance in court on Monday, as per NY POST.

Southport Police Chief Todd Coring requested people offer prayers for the victims and stated that the investigation was still underway.

“We’re a small community, one of the communities where everybody knows everybody,” Coring told reporters. “It’s just a very tragic night.”

Around 9:30 p.m., the gunfire broke out in Southport, a historic port town located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Wilmington, close to a well-known strip of eateries and bars along the shore. The attacker reportedly arrived in a small boat, stopped for a moment, started shooting at the crowd, and then quickly drove off along the shore.