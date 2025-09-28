Nigel Edge Max: Did Southport NC shooting suspect write a book 'Headshot'? Bizarre claims on brain injury, schizophrenia
Sean William DeBevoise, a former Marine turned Nigel Max Edge, is identified as the Southport mass shooting suspect.
Sean William DeBevoise, a 40-year-old former Marine who legally changed his identity to Nigel Max Edge, has been recognized as the suspected gunman of Southport North Carolina mass shooting, as per reports and various social media claims. While serving in Iraq, DeBevoise allegedly suffered severe injuries, including a potential gunshot injury to the head in 2006. He formerly resided in Oak Island, North Carolina.
He was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia following his injuries, and he suffered bouts of disordered thinking.
Public documents and internet posts that Edge was becoming more and more engrossed with conspiracies. He once claimed that he was being targeted by a “white supremacist LGBTQ paedophile ring.”
Nigel Max Edge: All about his book ‘Headshot’
After retiring from the military, Edge resorted to the internet and the legal system. He made sporadic Facebook posts attacking alleged adversaries and launched a number of lawsuits. His most well-known endeavor was self-publishing a book called “Headshot-Betrayal of a Nation (Truth Hurts)”, which is accessible on Amazon and detailed his wounds sustained during the war and the difficulties that followed.
What charges have been filed against Nigel Edge Max?
Edge is charged with three first-degree murder charges, five first-degree murder attempt charges, and five charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, NY POST reported.
According to the authorities, the motivation is yet unknown.
The gunman fled swiftly on the Intracoastal Waterway after the mass shooting and was seen attempting to load a boat at the Oak Island marina at around 10 o'clock at night, officials said.
Nigel Edge shifted to Brunswick County Detention Center
Edge was being detained without bond at the Brunswick County Detention Center, as per court documents. He was scheduled to show up for his initial appearance in court on Monday, as per NY POST.
Southport Police Chief Todd Coring requested people offer prayers for the victims and stated that the investigation was still underway.
“We’re a small community, one of the communities where everybody knows everybody,” Coring told reporters. “It’s just a very tragic night.”
Around 9:30 p.m., the gunfire broke out in Southport, a historic port town located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Wilmington, close to a well-known strip of eateries and bars along the shore. The attacker reportedly arrived in a small boat, stopped for a moment, started shooting at the crowd, and then quickly drove off along the shore.