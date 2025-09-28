Donald Trump hints at ‘greatness in the Middle East’ amid 21-point Gaza plan

US President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at "greatness in the Middle East" amid reports of a 21-point plan for the future of Gaza being on the table. It wasn't immediately clear what “greatness” Donald Trump was referring to.(AP File)

Trump has in the past referred to Gaza as a real estate project, but has also said that he would end the now two-year-long war between Israel and Hamas.

“We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST. ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!! President DJT,” he wrote on Truth Social.

It wasn't immediately clear what “greatness” the Republican leader was referring to.

The United States has reportedly proposed a 21-point plan to end the Gaza war. This plan comes as peace talks between Israel and Hamas remain stalled since Israeli strikes on Doha earlier this month.

The plan comes amid mounting pressure on Israel and the US to bring an end to the war in Gaza, which first broke out on October 7, 2023. As per the latest figures from the Gaza health ministry, over 66,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023 due to Israel's ongoing bombardment across the war-torn strip.

What is the Gaza peace plan?

Donald Trump-led US administration's plan calls for the release of all hostages held by Hamas within 48 hours of the agreement, CNN reported. The plan also sets out a roadmap for Gaza after the war ends. Israel’s offensive has left a trail of destruction in Gaza, and around 90% of the population has been displaced, causing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

According to reports, the US shared the plan with “a handful of Arab and Muslim countries” on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week.

The plan talks about recognition of the Palestinian state, release of hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. Hamas would not get any role in the future government of Gaza, according to reports.

Certain clauses of the plan are likely not to sit well with Israel, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly refuted the formation of a Palestinian state.

“Giving the Palestinians a state one mile from Jerusalem after October 7 is like giving al-Qaeda a state one mile from New York City after September 11,” he said at the United Nations General Assembly this week. Members of the US delegation, Israel's closest ally and largest military supporter, were seen applauding as he spoke.