Who was Grand Blanc Church shooter? All we know about Burton man who used assault rifle as 1 confirmed dead

At least one person died as multiple people were shot at a Mormon church in Michigan, police confirmed saying that shooter has been gunned down. In this image taken from video released by Julie J, @Malkowski6April, Massive flames and smoke rise from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles north of Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Julie J, @Malkowski6April via AP)(AP)

In a Facebook post, Grand Blanc Township Police Department said that the incident transpired at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, which is around 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Detroit. The church was on fire.

The tragic shooting happened the day after Russell M. Nelson, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' oldest president, passed away at the age of 101. Dallin H. Oaks is anticipated to be the next president of the religion, commonly referred to as the Mormon church, in accordance with church tradition.

Authorities believe the man who opened fire on the church also set it on fire on intentionally.

Did shooter intentionally set church on fire?

At a conference this afternoon, Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye stated, “We are still trying to determine exactly when and where that fire ended up coming from and how it got started so, we believe it was deliberately set out by the suspect.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

According to Renye, he fears some persons who were close to the fire would not have been able to escape.

“So, we do believe that we will find additional victims once we're able to search that once there's no signs of a fire reigniting,” he added.

Church shooting suspect identified as 40-year-old Burton resident

Police identified the suspect as a 40-year-old man from Burton.

William Renye, the chief of Grand Blanc Township, said the suspect entered The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and started shooting at the hundreds of people who were attending the Sunday service. Police reported that the suspect used an assault weapon.

Grand Blanc Church on fire

Meanwhile, a drone captured enormous fire at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

There were orange flames on either side of a huge cloud of rising black smoke. The Grand Blanc Township Police Department confirmed the fire has been contained.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department said that itis sending police to places of worship around the city "out of an abundance of caution" after learning of a shooting and fire at a church in Michigan.