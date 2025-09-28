A harrowing incident unfolded at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday morning. Police reported multiple victims from a shooting, and the building was engulfed in flames. This comes a day after the passing of Russell M. Nelson, the oldest-ever president of the church, at age 101. Dallin H. Oaks expected to succeed him per church protocol. Massive flames and smoke rise from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc(AP)

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department confirmed the active shooter situation at the church on McCandlish Road has been neutralized. The suspect has been arrested. But fire was still a threat to the public. According to the police department's Facebook post, multiple individuals were injured.

Videos shared by witnesses show thick smoke billowing from the building, accompanied by sirens and chaos as congregants fled. The shooter is reported down, though details on the suspect or motive remain scarce, with investigators securing the scene southwest of Flint.

Dallin H Oaks, Russell M Nelson in focus

Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died Saturday night at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 101. Church officials confirmed his passing, noting Nelson leaves behind his wife, Wendy, eight of his 10 children, 57 grandchildren, and more than 167 great-grandchildren.

A successor will not be named until after his funeral, in keeping with church procedure. However, per protocol, Dallin H Oaks should get the job.

Nelson, a renowned heart surgeon before entering full-time church service, was first called as an Apostle on April 7, 1984. More than three decades later, on Jan. 14, 2018, he became the church’s president at age 93.

Nelson’s counselors, Dallin H Oaks and Henry B. Eyring, frequently stood at his side during major events, including the church’s twice-annual conferences in Salt Lake City.

Reflecting on his presidency, officials described Nelson as “a man who changed the church,” both in the way members minister to each other and in the scope of its global outreach.