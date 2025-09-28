Genesee County has reported an active shooter situation at the Church of Latter Day Saints in Grand Bland Township. Authorities have confirmed multiple victims, saying that the shooter is dead, The Detroit News reported. Genesee County reports active shooter incident at Church of Latter Day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, with multiple victims confirmed and the shooter deceased.

Police received a call from the Church of Jesus Christ of Ladder-day Saints on McCandlish Road in Grand Blanc about 11 a.m. on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

According to police, the gunman was “down” and “there is no threat to the public.” However, efforts to douse church fire continues.