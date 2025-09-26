Conor McGregor names jaw-dropping price for participating in UFC event at White House

Conor McGregor is no stranger to being the centre of attraction, and it seems he wants in on the UFC event at the White House. The 37-year-old has put forward a list of lucrative demands if the organisers want him to headline the event. McGregor, who hasn't fought since the 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier, said that he would appear on the match card if he received USD 100 million. Conor McGregor names jaw-dropping price to participate in the UFC event at the White House. (AP)

Not just this, he also demanded 100 US golden visas for his family and friends. In July 2025, the UFC confirmed that it was working in tandem with the White House for a future show.

US President Donald Trump then openly said that he wants the event to be organised on July 4, 2026, because of the nation's 250th birthday. However, the matchups are yet to be announced.

It is important to state that McGregor's demands are truly jaw-dropping, considering he took home around USD 30 million for his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.

“$100million to fight at the White House along with 100 U.S “Golden Visas” for myself and family and friends. I look very forward to entertaining the fighting world once again. A pleasure I never take for granted,” McGregor wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier in September, President Trump signed an executive order to offer fast-track gold card visas to people who are willing to pay USD 1 million or more.

Under the Gold card programme, non-American people who give a gift of at least USD 1 million to the Commerce Department will be eligible for an "expedited process" to gain an immigrant visa.

Speaking of McGregor, he was slated to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year, but he eventually pulled out with a broken pinky toe.

He rejoined the UFC's drug testing pool over the summer in lieu of a comeback. This was seen as the first step towards his return to the Octagon, but it remains to be seen whether the former two-division UFC champion has another fight in him.