Shemar Stewart injury update: Good news for Bengals fans as star DE gets major boost ahead of Week 7

Cincinnati Bengals’ rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart is expected to return to action in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 16. Stewart had to deal with an ankle injury in Week 2 against Jacksonville, and the 21-year-old has not been part of competitive action since then. As per Bengals’ defensive coordinator Al Golden, Stewart will “see a lot of action” against Pittsburgh. Will Shemar Stewart play against the Steelers? Cincinnati Bengals give major update(AP)

Also read: Brock Purdy injury update: 49ers QB's Week 7 status revealed after ‘turf toe’

Shemar Stewart’s return

“Our expectation is he will be ready to go, and he will see a lot of action,” Golden said as per Sports Illustrated.

“He looked good out there today,” Golden added. “I know we were walking through, but at least he recalls how to line up and all those things because he’s been in the meetings from that standpoint,” Golden added.

The Bengals’ head coach, Zac Taylor, had also provided an update on Stewart’s fitness. "Shemar is progressing back. We don't do a lot of full speed work this week, but I'm optimistic. Yeah, We'll just continue to make decisions on that. But from a physical standpoint, he's looked good,” Taylor had said earlier, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Also read: GTA Online trailer hints at GTA 6: Here's the latest update amid growing speculations

Trey Hendrickson injury update

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is the 2024 NFL sack leader, had to leave Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Hendrickson has been listed with a hip injury on this week’s practice report. He was not present at Tuesday night’s practice during the segment open to the media, as per Sports Illustrated.

The outlet further noted that Hendrickson has started 42 consecutive matches for the Bengals and has appeared in 71 of a possible 73 since signing with the side in 2021. The last fixture Hendrickson had missed was Week 15 in 2022 because of a wrist injury, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

In their last match, the Bengals conceded a 27-18 loss at the hands of the Packers. The Bengals will next be up against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium.

FAQs:

Will Shemar Stewart return to action against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Shemar Stewart is expected to make a return against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What happened to Trey Hendrickson?

Trey Hendrickson had to leave the game against the Green Bay Packers due to a back injury.

Who will the Cincinnati Bengals face next?

The Cincinnati Bengals will next be up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.