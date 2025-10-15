CINCINNATI For just the third time in NFL history, two starting quarterbacks at least 40 years of age will square off against each other when Aaron Rodgers, 41, and the Pittsburgh Steelers visit 40-year-old Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Game for the ages when Steelers' Aaron Rodgers, Bengals' Joe Flacco meet

The previous two times occurred in 2020, when Drew Brees, 41, and the New Orleans Saints twice beat Tom Brady, 43, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Flacco could have had the opportunity last week if he had not been traded from Cleveland to Cincinnati on Oct. 7. Flacco made four starts for the Browns before being benched in Week 5.

"It's one thing can't talk about this week in terms of me being older, at least, but it's pretty neat," Flacco joked on Tuesday. "Aaron's been in the league a few years longer than me, but we both started playing in 2008, so doing it for a long time. It's pretty cool."

The Bengals are desperate for a win to start a three-game homestand that they hope will kickstart their season after four straight losses, including Sunday's 27-18 setback at Green Bay.

The Steelers , coming off a 23-9 home victory over Cleveland, are in prime position to pull away in the division if they can claim the road win in Cincinnati, a place they've won three straight starting in 2022. Overall, the Steelers have won 12 of their last 15 meetings with the Bengals in Cincinnati, with the setbacks coming in 2013, 2020 and 2021.

In Sunday's win over Cleveland, Rodgers continued his early-season roll with the Steelers, completing 21 of 30 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns without a sack or turnover.

Since losing star quarterback Joe Burrow after two games following left big toe surgery, the Bengals have been winless in three starts by Jake Browning and Flacco's debut last week in Green Bay, just five days after he was traded from Cleveland.

Flacco completed 29 of 45 passes for 219 yards and two TDs with no turnovers. Both touchdown passes against the Packers came on fourth down.

While the Cincinnati offense started slowly with just four first downs in the first half, Flacco opened the third quarter by directing a season-high 17-play scoring drive, and the unit managed to find a consistent rhythm over the final two quarters.

Flacco's quick adaptation to the Bengals' offense caught the attention of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who directed some sarcasm on Monday at Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry for trading Flacco to a division rival that was "hurting."

"It's reasonable to expect him to be significantly better in Week 2," Tomlin said of Flacco. "He's been in the stadium with them. They've been in the stadium with him. They understand his demeanor, how he deals with circumstances. I would imagine they worked hard a week ago on developing timing and cohesion."

Cincinnati leading pass rusher Trey Hendrickson suffered a back contusion and did not return after exiting in the final minute of the first half at Green Bay. He was not a participant in the Bengals' estimation of practice on Monday and was listed with a hip issue. He missed practice on Tuesday.

The Bengals are expected to get a key piece of their defense back as rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart, the 17th overall pick in April, is expected to play after missing the last four games with an ankle injury, according to defensive coordinator Al Golden. Stewart has practiced both day this week.

Cincinnati, however, could be without tight ends Mike Gesicki and Tanner Hudson . Both missed practice Tuesday.

For the Steelers, safety and special teams captain Miles Killebrew suffered a "significant" knee injury against Cleveland, said Tomlin, who has ruled him out for Thursday's game.

Mike Petraglia, Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.