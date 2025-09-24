Ben Stiller, Jamie Foxx and other Hollywood stars laud Jimmy Kimmel's return: ‘What a monologue’

Hollywood star Ben Stiller was among the first to react online, praising the host’s emotional opening. “What a brilliant monologue from Jimmy Kimmel,” he posted on X.

Popular American talk host Jimmy Kimmel made his much-anticipated return to late-night television on Tuesday addressing for the first time the controversy that briefly suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! and sparking an outpouring of celebrity support.

In the comments of Jimmy Kimmel Live’s first Instagram post since the hiatus, which featured Kimmel standing in front of an On Air sign, messages of encouragement poured in. The White Lotus actor Walton Goggins wrote, “Go get em Jimmy…. You Redwood you.” Melanie Griffith, Dave Bautista, Jamie Foxx, and others also chimed in with support.

Stephen Colbert, writing from the official account of The Late Show , added, “Welcome back, brother.” His message carried added weight after CBS cancelled his own program earlier this month. U.S. Rep.

For the uninitiated, Jimmy's return followed nearly a week of speculation about the show’s future. On September 17, ABC announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be placed on indefinite hiatus after the host’s pointed remarks about the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. The decision came after FCC Chair Brendan Carr threatened to take action against the network over its coverage of Donald Trump.

However, days later, ABC reversed its stance. “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive,” the company said in a statement.

In his return monologue, Jimmy acknowledged the turbulent stretch with a mix of candor and humor. “It’s been a weird week,” he told viewers, before quipping about the uproar that had placed his show in limbo. He also addressed speculation about the controversy’s broader implications, joking, “If this is what it takes for Trump to finally release the Epstein files, then maybe it was worth it.”

The host added that while he understood the decision ABC had made, he remained committed to doing the show the way he has always done it. “I don’t plan on changing what I do here. If people don’t like it, they don’t have to watch,” he said.

“I don't want to make this about me because, and I know this is what people say when they make things about them, but I really don't. This show is not important. What is important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this,” he said.

With celebrities and fans rallying behind him, Jimmy Kimmel’s return signaled both resilience and defiance—a late-night comeback watched as closely as it was cheered.